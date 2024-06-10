Apprentice winner to deliver free training for Essex business leaders

Business leaders and entrepreneurs in Essex are invited to participate in an exclusive, free business training event designed to help them grow their businesses.

Titled ‘Treble Your Sales Through LinkedIn,’ the event is hosted by Big Business Events, founded by the internationally renowned speaker and business coach Adam Stott (Forbes Coaches Council, Rich House Poor House).

Scheduled for 11th June 2024 at Swift House, 18 Hoffmanns Way, Chelmsford, the training offers a unique opportunity for business owners at every level to learn effective sales strategies through LinkedIn.

The training will be delivered by Lee McQueen, a driven and strong-minded entrepreneur who first gained recognition by winning the BBC’s ‘The Apprentice’. Known for his resilience and can-do attitude, Lee has since built and managed multiple successful businesses, each generating significant revenue.

Participants will be introduced to a five-step sales process specifically tailored for LinkedIn, designed to generate more leads and boost sales. This training is particularly valuable for those who have previously struggled with lead generation or found LinkedIn to be a challenging platform.

Adam Stott, the founder of Big Business Events, expressed his enthusiasm for the event: “It’s time to unlock LinkedIn’s untapped goldmine! Our comprehensive coaching programmes and events are crafted to empower business owners with the knowledge and tools they need to succeed. With Lee McQueen’s expertise and our proven strategies, we aim to transform the way businesses approach LinkedIn for sales.”

Big Business Events is committed to providing comprehensive online and in-person coaching programmes and events, supporting business owners at every stage of their business journey.

