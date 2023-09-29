ANDREW Griffith has insisted the country’s economic plans are “back on track”.

Speaking to GB News, the Economic Secretary reacted to the latest GDP data.

He said: “Our economic plans are on track. The UK avoided recession. The priority for us right now is to bear down on inflation. That plan is also working so we’re on track. We’ve got to stay focused on that because that’s an invidious tax rise that hits across the whole economy, which is why we’re willing to make tough decisions to deliver that reduction in inflation. This is the path to lower interest rates and to people having a better standard of living.

“So, they are good results. They show our economic plan is on track. And we will continue to focus on doing that to deliver people that benefit.

“Energy prices are coming down too. But for millions of people there is still help out there. There are payments for the most vulnerable to help with the cost of living across this winter, and they come on top of an average benefit per household of about £3300 pounds over last year and the year before. Which is a very significant amount of money.

“People didn’t always see that because that was spent directly on shielding people from their bills in the first place. But that comes at a very significant cost. We are looking to make sure the public finances are in as good shape as possible.

“And ultimately, I want to get back to an economy, as a Conservative, where I want to see people keep more of what they earn. We have to make these choices. But to be clear, there is support this Winter for the most vulnerable payments which will be going out into people’s accounts in the coming months and over the course of the Winter.”

