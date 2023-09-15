Ambassador Cruise Line is calling on Essex to nominate a grandparent of the year

Ahead of National Grandparents’ Day on Sunday 1 October 2023, Ambassador Cruise Line is calling on the people of Essex to afford this little-known national day the same honourable status as Mother’s Day and Father’s Day – and is today asking people from across the region to nominate someone they know for the national title of Ambassador’s ‘Grandparent of the Year’.

Specialising in no-fly adult-only sailings aimed at the 50+ market combined with multigenerational itineraries, the cruise company, which has been welcoming guests onboard since first sailing from its home port of London Tilbury since April 2022, has kicked off the month-long campaign to celebrate the loving, generous and often under-appreciated people we call Grandma and Grandad as it looks to inspire the nation to recognise them for all that they do for the family unit.

Between now and 26 September 2023, people from the Essex region are encouraged to nominate their grandparent (or someone they know who is a grandparent) for the national title of Ambassador’s Grandparent of the Year. Welcoming written, audio and video submissions via a dedicated web page – www.ambassadorcruiseline.com/national-grandparents-day – friends and family from the region should tell Ambassador why their family member or friend deserves to be named as Ambassador’s first-ever Grandparent of the Year.

All entries will be judged by an expert panel, with Ambassador’s Grandparent of the Year announced in the week following National Grandparents’ Day. As well as receiving the recognition they so thoroughly merit, Ambassador will reward the titleholders with a full board, adult-only cruise holiday for two, which they can enjoy with a partner or friend – or a multigenerational cruise for four people should they wish to spend quality time on holiday with their grandchildren.

Christian Verhounig, CEO of Ambassador Cruise Line, says: “Grandparents are the anchors of the family and Ambassador Cruise Line wants to provide a platform for people to recognise how important they truly are. With our home port of London Tilbury having welcome guests onboard Ambassador ships since April 2022, we have offered the warmest welcome at sea to many grandparents from across the region and we’re proud to champion this amazing generation as our search for the nation’s greatest Grandma or Grandad continues. If you have a grandparent or a senior role model you want to thank for everything that they do for you, or if you know a grandparent who simply deserves the recognition, we encourage you to show your appreciation by nominating them for the title of Ambassador’s first-ever Grandparent of the Year”.

With an estimated 14 million grandparents in the UK*, Ambassador’s search for the UK’s Grandparent of the Year and efforts to raise awareness of National Grandparents’ Day has been launched after the operator conducted research aimed at exploring the relationships between the younger and older generation and to gauge how much of a role grandparents play in their grandchildren’s lives – from simple things such as helping out with childcare or getting the family together over Sunday lunch to offering financial support (the bank of Grandma and Grandad) incorporating tuition fees, rent deposits, helping their grandchildren to get on the housing ladder and more. Ambassador’s research findings will be released in the weeks to come.

To nominate Ambassador’s Grandparent of the Year, visit www.ambassadorcruiseline.com/national-grandparents-day and tell us why your grandparent or someone you know deserves to win not only this prestigious title but also a fantastic cruise holiday. Entries close at 23:59 on Tuesday 26 September 2023.

