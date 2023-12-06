AMAZON TEAM HELPS OUT AT COMMUNITY FOODBANK

Members of the Amazon team from the fulfilment centre in Tilbury recently volunteered with Thurrock Foodbank.

Thurrock Foodbank has 10 distribution centres across Thurrock, working hard to combat food poverty and support local people in need.

A group of six Amazon employees visited the foodbank’s warehouse to help with the organisation of incoming food donations, including a donation from the fulfilment centre in Tilbury.

Denisa Bunoaica, an Amazon employee who took part in the volunteering, said:

“Thurrock Foodbank provides incredible support to people in our community who are struggling with food insecurity. I’m glad we could give some of our time to meet the charity’s staff and lend a helping hand with stock management at their headquarters.”

Ruzanna Sargsyan, General Manager at Amazon in Tilbury, added:

“Thurrock Foodbank is a brilliant charity doing practical work to care for people in our borough. We have supported the foodbank in the past through donations and volunteering, and I am pleased that we are continuing to build on our relationship with the team by using our inventory management skills for their good.”

Peter Newall, Operations Manager at Thurrock Foodbank, said:

“On behalf of the team from Thurrock Foodbank, I would like to say thank you to our friends on the Amazon Tilbury team for their time and for the food donation. Our foodbank is an essential part of the community, especially coming into the festive period, and the continued support from Amazon is greatly appreciated.”

Amazon in Tilbury is a longstanding supporter of Thurrock Foodbank, with the first donation made to the charity in 2021.

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities in and around its operating locations across the UK. Amazon provides students, teachers and parents with free computer science and STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and has teamed up with charity partner Magic Breakfast to deliver more than seven million healthy breakfasts to children at risk of hunger in disadvantaged areas of the country.

Earlier this year, Amazon partnered with Comic Relief to become the official home of the Red Nose. Amazon employees across the UK hosted fundraising activities and together with their customers and partners, raised £2.7 million to support those going through the toughest time of their lives.

