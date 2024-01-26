ALLOWING ILLEGAL MIGRANTS TO WORK LEGITIMISES PEOPLE TRAFFICKING, SLAMS FARAGE

Nigel Farage has slammed the decision to allow people who have been waiting for six months or more to work in the UK, saying it legitimises coming into the UK by illegal means.

Speaking on GB News, Nigel Farage said:

“Last week the story broke that up to 16,000 people who illegally entered the country had been working. And it all went back to a 2005 European directive that, in fact, overrode what the Blair government at the time wanted. That’s my understanding of it.

“And this all came out through an FOI that had been put in by the Telegraph newspaper, and I thought there was going to be a considerable degree of outrage over it.

“But no – far from it. The Migration Advisory Committee who we are told are an independent, non-statutory non time limited non department, they suddenly think is a terribly good idea that anybody that’s been here for six months or more, waiting for their asylum application should be able to work in any sector of the British economy that has job shortages.

“Now to me, this would be the legitimisation of coming into the United Kingdom, by illegal means.

“It’s the kind of thing that gets proposed in America, and indeed, certain American states.

“And all you do if you go down that route, all you do in my opinion, is you encourage more people to come illegally.

“But it is a very, very contentious topic and certainly, it is one that is worthy of debate.

“You pay a criminal trafficker, you’re put up in a four-star hotel, and you can work. And that won’t encourage more people?

“When it comes to borders, when it comes to legal migration, the numbers are running at absolutely record levels and the argument that gets put is, ‘ah well, it’s okay because it’s good for GDP.

“And we saw a leaked report from the Treasury suggesting that tax cuts wouldn’t spur growth.

“People feel they’ve been lied to. Big promises made, that somehow we’re going to solve the problem, and it looks to be even worse than it was.”

