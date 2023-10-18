Adorable pups enjoy cinema trip as part of guide dog training

Showcase Cinema de Lux Reading partnered with Guide Dogs earlier this week to host an adorable gang of puppies at the cinema, so they could take part in an important training session for their development.

The pups, all aged between 5 months and a year, were visiting the cinema to help them become accustomed to the sights and sounds of the cinema environment, including Dolby Atmos sound, big screen projection and unfamiliar textures that they can’t access anywhere else.

The six guide dogs in training, named Brenda, Benny, Nash, Custard, Yarrow and Joshua, showed some nerves at first before all settling in to watch 35 minutes of film trailers, including a preview to the upcoming release PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie – which hits the big screen on Friday.

Stephanie Ranson, Puppy Development Advisor at Guide Dogs said: “Training our pups in different environments is crucial for the development as guide dogs. It was a pleasure to take a few of our younger dogs down to Showcase Cinema de Lux Reading as we take our service animals all over the place for training, from cinemas to fire stations, and airports to buses.

“It’s all about exposing them to different sounds, sights and textures that they wouldn’t come across in everyday life, until they qualify as guide dogs, and creating a positive bank account of memories for them to look back on and remember.

“The visit to Showcase was very productive and all the pups will come away with a new experience that will help them in their development to become a fully-fledged certified guide dog.”

Crispin Lilly, UK Managing Director at Showcase Cinemas, said: “It was fantastic to welcome the Guide Dogs association to Showcase Cinema de Lux Reading. We’re happy to support the great work the organisation does throughout the UK and, of course, it was a bonus to meet all the adorable animals.

“We set out to ensure everyone feels welcome at Showcase and all our cinema locations are prepared for those who require visual and audio aid, including audio descriptive headsets that assist our visually impaired guests by describing the action taking place on the big screen.”

For further information and to visit Showcase Cinemas, please visit the website here: https://www.showcasecinemas.co.uk

