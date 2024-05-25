ABBY ROBERTS SHARES HIGHLY ANTICIPATED EP OBSCURA

Today, rising star Abby Roberts has released her highly anticipated EP obscura (listen here), following her impressive headline performance at Colours Hoxton on Wednesday. The new EP showcases Abby’s musical development since her last body of work, 2022’s EP Ashes, and positions her as one of the most exciting emerging artists in indie pop right now. obscura features previously released tracks ‘Imposter Syndrome’ (written with Halsey), moody ‘volatile’, and dreamy indie track ‘lose myself in you’ (ft. re6ce) alongside stunning new songs ‘idea of you’ and ‘protocol’.

Commenting on the new EP, Abby says: “I’ve been working on ‘obscura’ over the past four years, it’s a reflection of my coming of age and events that shaped me into the person I am today, it has evolved and changed just as much as I have over the past few years, and I couldn’t be more proud of a project.”

obscura tracklist:

imposter syndrome

idea of you

protocol

volatile

i lose myself in you (ft. re6ce)

Following her impressive headline show at Colours Hoxton this week, Abby will be playing at All Things Go Festival in September, marking her first ever US festival with more live dates to come soon. Previously, Abby has supported the likes of Halsey, beabadoobe, Pale Waves, The Marias, Gus Dapperton, as well as smashing performances at Romania’s Summer In The City 2023, Brighton’s Great Escape Festival and Reading & Leeds Festival.

Abby has received press support from the likes of Dazed, Rolling Stone UK, Dork, NME, and MTV, to name a few. Alongside her successes in music, Abby is also prevalent in the world of fashion; in recent years she has attended Fashion Week shows for Diesel, Alexander McQueen, Richard Quinn, Masha Popova, Chet Lo, and more.

