A success for Christmas tree recycling

Over the first weekend of January, a team of volunteers met at the Helen Rollason Cancer Charity centre in Hatfield Peverel, Essex. Fuelled by tea and bacon rolls, they set off around Essex to collect Christmas trees from residents in exchange for a donation to the charity. The trees were then delivered to sites around Essex where they were shredded and recycled. Almost 800 trees were collected, and around £15,000 was raised for the charity. This money will be used to help support local people living with cancer.

Head of Fundraising, Zoe Jay, said:

“It was a great achievement. We would like to thank everyone who gave a donation and the amazing volunteers and local businesses that supported us. More than 20 vans were collecting around Essex, and we are so grateful to those that volunteered as drivers and helpers to pick up the trees. We would also like to thank the local businesses that supported us including Beachenlea for shredding the trees, Amazon, Group 1 Audi, Herd Hire, Group 1 Volkswagen and Just Wheels for providing vans, New Hall School, Museum of Power, and Marsh Farm for use of their sites.”

Statement from Group 1 Volkswagen, Headline Sponsor:

Darren Thompson, Franchise Director said “Here at Group 1 Volkswagen, we have a long-standing relationship with the Helen Rollason Cancer Charity and have supported a number of events and sponsorships. The Christmas Tree Recycling Campaign is another great example of working in and around the local community to help raise money for a good cause, in which we are delighted to be a part.”

Statement from Marsh Farm, Supporting Partner:

Aaron said “We wanted to support Helen Rollason Cancer Charity as it’s a local charity that does amazing work within the community with people affected by cancer. We wanted to support this program and boost awareness especially over the festive period.”

The Fundraising Team is now turning their attention to future events, including the popular Ride For Helen cycle ride, Rural Ramble, Open Gardens, and the summer Vintage Fairs. Keep your eyes on the Helen Rollason Cancer Charity website for details of events.

The charity supports men and women with all types of cancer at all stages. Information on the types of support offered can be found on their website.

