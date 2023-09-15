A Smokey Shade for Every Eye – NEW Smokey Eye Duo Kajal

In case you missed it, earlier this week leading makeup brand, ICONIC London, released their latest launch – the Smokey Eye Duo Kajal [RRP £20.00].

Designed with colour theory at its heart, this sultry new product is available in a shade to compliment every eye colour. Already a firm favourite with celebrities and MUA’s alike [including the Crowns Claire Foy, who recently wore it to the Vogue World Event], it’s very easy to see why this is set to be one of ICONIC London’s hero products.

To apply, simply run the chunky end of this dual ended Kajal along both the top and bottom lash line and blend out with your finger or small brush for a diffused ‘worn all night’ finish. Next, with the precision end of the stick, apply to top and bottom water line for a hypnotic and mesmerising look that can take you from dawn till dusk.

Available in seven spectacular shades, the Smokey Eye Duo Kajal is available from iconiclondoninc.com,

