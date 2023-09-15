A Festive Feast to Remember with DukesHill’s Christmas Collection

Have yourself a luxurious Christmas this year with the very best in festive food from artisan food producer, fine food supplier and Royal Warrant holder, DukesHill.

Established in 1985 in the glorious Shropshire countryside curing ham using time-honoured traditional techniques, DukesHill’s range has since grown and is renowned for championing artisan producers whose skilled use of unique and traditional methods create outstanding food and flavours.

With an uncompromising commitment to sourcing and creating the very best British produce, with the highest regard for animal welfare, DukesHill’s Christmas collection has a quality that is second to none.

2023 Christmas Highlights

Cranberry Glazed Ham with Pork & Cranberry Stuffing – Half ham, £82 (min 2kg), Whole ham, £130 (min 4kg)

As proud Royal Warrant holders, DukesHill are undeniable experts in curing the finest hams. This season their special edition Christmas Ham is the Cranberry Glazed Ham, generously stuffed with Pork & Cranberry Stuffing. Using their traditional Wiltshire Cure, the hams spend time maturing in DukesHill’s own-recipe brine to which a touch of unrefined brown sugar is added for a subtle sweet flavour. The hams are then air dried for a further week, stuffed by hand with pork & cranberry stuffing and steam cooked for 12 hours, allowing the fat to render and soften, giving a delicious buttery texture. Once cooked the hams are trimmed, coated in a cranberry glaze and finished off in glazing ovens, producing hams with a moist texture and mild flavour with a hint of cranberry. This special festive ham will make for a fine centre-piece for your Christmas table.

DukesHill Free Range Bronze Turkey – Prices from £90, Various sizes available

The traditional choice for a Christmas Day feast, DukesHill’s free range bronze turkeys taste outstanding. Reared especially for DukesHill in Kent by highly experienced third-generation farmers who have been rearing turkeys for forty years, their turkeys roam freely in grassy paddocks and meadows and are fed a natural cereal-based diet.

Christmas Pudding – £14.50 (454g)

Handmade for over 30 years by the DukesHill team as part of an annual tradition, their rich Christmas Pudding uses butter instead of suet for a much cleaner finish on the palate and combines the rich flavours of the finest French Brandy, succulent vine fruits, cherries, fresh free-range eggs, carrot, mixed spice and candied orange for a wonderfully moist pudding whose secret family recipe has been passed down through the generations.

St Clements Mince Pies – £13.50 (6 x 80g)

Created following customer requests and incorporating classic Christmas flavours, DukesHill’s handmade all-butter pastry St Clements Mince Pies are full of mincemeat soaked in a rich, warming brandy and balanced with a delicate citrus edge from extra St Clements orange and lemon peel.

Pigs In Blankets Kit – £12 (750g)

With plenty of dry-cured streaky bacon and traditional pork cocktail sausages, this easy kit will make 24 tasty ‘piggies’. A Christmas must-have.

Condiments For Christmas

DukesHill’s condiments are the very best finishing touches to any festive feast.

Created especially for DukesHill by an artisan food producer in the Yorkshire Dales who foregoes pectins, additives and preservatives, Boxing Day Chutney (£4.50 198g jar) is a handmade dark, rich and fruity chutney containing cranberries, English Bramley apples, ale and a special Christmas blend of 11 spices that tastes wonderful with any leftover ham or turkey and is essential for any cheese board. Also from the same producer is handmade Proper Piccalilli (£4.50 198g jar, £11.50 575g Kilner jar) which combines crunchy cucumber, cauliflower, courgette, red and green peppers, Lincolnshire onions and juicy tomatoes with a sweet, tangy mustard sauce and pairs perfectly with DukesHill’s cured hams or cheese.

Cranberry Sauce with Port (£4.50, 198g) combines cranberries and port with a hint of citrus fruit and tastes delicious with turkey, roast goose or baked ham.

Brandy Butter – from £4.50

Serve a spoonful of this creamy, warming brandy butter onto DukesHill’s Christmas Pudding or a St Clement’s Mince Pie and indulge yourself.

