Students from St Mark’s Academy in Mitcham, part of Anthem Schools Trust, performed at the Royal Albert Hall this month!

London’s most iconic venue, the world’s leading figures in music, dance, sport and politics have appeared on the Royal Albert Hall’s stage since it opened in 1871, and now over 1.7 million people enjoy live experiences there every year.

Students from the Mitcham academy were supported by the Merton Music Foundation to produce an engaging and polished performance of the highest quality at the famous hall. The foundation aims to be a centre of learning and a musical launchpad, unlocking talent both now and in the future.

Music at St Mark’s Academy offers a wide range of dynamic opportunities for learners, encouraging them to develop the highest aspirations for further study. The curriculum is tailored from Year 7 to ensure pupils are prepared for the AQA Music GCSE, a challenging qualification highly regarded by colleges and universities. The school was awarded the Music Mark for commitment to providing a high-quality musical education for their young people.

Hannah Fahey, Principal at St Marks Academy said:

“Having St Marks students take part in a performance at the Royal Albert Hall was truly inspirational and I am delighted that the academy could be involved in such a diverse and inclusive event that was a joy to experience for all those in attendance. I also want to say a big thank you to Ms Fitzgerald our Head of Music who works tirelessly to realise students’ God-given potential.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

