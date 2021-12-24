Turtle Bay has launched its Christmas menu and it features jerk favourites with a festive twist plus brand new “Rum Drums” to share! The island-style restaurant and bar are bringing their famous Caribbean good times to the festive season and it’s all about keeping things laidback and easy.

After a ‘restriction-heavy’ Christmas in 2020, Turtle Bay is delighted to announce a free and easy festive experience at restaurants around the country. There’s no set menu – the entire range of Caribbean soul food is available to diners during the festive season, all for an unbeatable ‘Caribbean Festivities’ price of two courses for £17.80 or three courses for £21.80. Because the whole menu is available for Christmas it means there’s more vegan options on the menu than anywhere else on the high street. There’s no set dinner or lunch, no deposits required, no stressful Christmas packages to navigate – just rum, reggae and jerk… it’s all the good stuff and none of the hassle.

There’s some festive specials on the menu as Turtle Bay has given their signature dishes a seasonal twist. The Bay classic, Jerk Chicken, has been given a mini christmas makeover with the new festive chilli berry sauce – as fire grilled jerk chicken is paired with seasonal berries complete with Turtle Bay’s trademark chilli kick.

For plant-based feasting there’s the Festive Jerk Organic Tofu – creamy tofu and pineapple is glazed with the festive berry sauce for a warming, island-inspired take on vegan Christmas lunch.

New for Christmas 2021 are the brand new MashUp Rum Drums… A tropical twist on festive punch all served up in a steel drum. It’s a heady mix of Appleton dark rum, Wray and Nephew, cinnamon, orange, amaretto, tropical falernum, grapefruit, fresh pineapple, apple and lime and it serves eight – perfect for fun-filled Christmas get-togethers.

After the country’s quietest New Year on record in 2020, Turtle Bay is going big on the NYE celebrations, in fact it’s going bottomless. The first ever Bottomless New Year’s Eve Dinner includes any two courses from the menu and bottomless cocktails for two hours for just £44, or three courses for £48.

Guests who book their table at 9pm can keep the table right through until close, which will be around 2am in most of the Bays around the country, and there’ll be a countdown to the big moment too. As with the whole festive season at Turtle Bay, it’s easy breezy all the way – whether it’s a table for dinner, drinks, bottomless or grazing, guests can enjoy cocktails, mocktails, get up and dance or stay put and feast… booking is advisable but walk-ins are welcome. It’s all about Caribbean good times, and celebrating a fresh new year to come.

The Bottomless Brunch is available throughout the entire festive season as usual from 10 – 3pm (5pm on Sundays), as is Turtle Bay’s famous Happy Hour where all of the restaurant’s tropical cocktails are available as 241 from 10am – 7pm daily, and again from 9:30pm during the week and 10pm at weekends right up until close.

The whole of the new cocktail menu is included in Happy Hour and bottomless brunch so it’s a great opportunity to try as much of the new collection as possible. Highlight include the new Pineapple Daiquiri (with Jamaica Cove Pineapple Rum & triple sec, fresh lime & pineapple); the Coconut and Grapefruit Mojito (with Koko Kanu & white rum, fresh coconut, mint, lime & grapefruit); Spiced Julep, (with Duppy Share Spiced Rum & tequila, fresh lime, mint, apple & ginger beer) and the Rum Runner (white rum, amaretto & banana liqueur, fresh lime, grapefruit & raspberry).

