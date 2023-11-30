£3.1 Million Investment Fuels Maison Sport’s Growth Trajectory

Maison Sport, the leading online platform connecting ski enthusiasts with professional instructors, has announced the successful completion of an ambitious £3.1 million investment round, bolstering its position as a trailblazer in the ski tech industry.

The 2023 funding was secured through a private investment firm and angel investors, marking a significant milestone in the company’s journey, aligning with its goal of becoming the leading global destination for snowsport, revolutionising the way ski instructors and ski schools operate.

This infusion of capital will be instrumental in expanding Maison Sport’s reach, enhancing its platform’s tech capabilities, and solidifying its position as the go-to platform for ski instructors to sign up, and winter sports enthusiasts to book through.

The funding lands at a time when experiences are becoming more and more of a focal point within people’s holidays with Tripadvisor releasing a preview for its upcoming 2024 study on the Experience of Travel, showing that 67% of travelers surveyed across 7 key markets placed more value on experiences than things.

Previous investment rounds for the global platform revolutionising the ski lesson industry have attracted renowned investors, including of Gareth Williams, Co-Founder of Skyscanner and Kevin Byrne, the visionary Founder and owner of Checkatrade.

Gareth’s unparalleled experience in building and scaling successful tech ventures brings invaluable insights to Maison Sport’s growth strategy. Williams comments: “I was attracted to the team’s infectious energy and enthusiasm and the huge potential for growth for Maison Sport. Leisure activities on holiday are frequently treated as a checkbox or filter on a website, but they are often the purpose of the travel. Now that so much technology exists for the basics, specialists are best placed to provide and facilitate the most meaningful time spent away. In the case of skiing, getting resort choice and ski instruction right can make all the difference between and good and a great holiday.”

Kevin’s track record of transforming industries through innovative solutions aligns seamlessly with Maison Sport’s commitment to revolutionising the way people experience winter sports with a standardised level of excellence across its community of instructors.

Kevin Byrne comments: “This venture, founded by professional skiers, captured my investment due to its embodiment of ambition and a relentless pursuit of success. Aligned with the successful principles of Checkatrade, Maison Sport has reshaped the landscape of ski instruction, connecting enthusiasts with top tier professional instructors through trusted reviews.

“My decision to invest stems from witnessing the platform’s dedication to excellence, exemplified through its robust online review system that cultivates a culture of trust and transparency within the skiing community. I am thrilled to be part of the journey, recognising its potential to make a lasting impact in the world of winter sports.”

