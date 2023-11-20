250 chances to win £40 gift card in £10,000 Christmas competition

Christmas has come early this year with Park Christmas Savings’ enormous £10,000 turkey giveaway.

In the spirit of Parksgiving – the season when Park customers get their Christmas spends – they are spreading festive cheer by giving 250 people the chance to win £40 of Love2shop gift cards to cover their Christmas turkey or preferred non-meat alternative.

All you have to do is visit our competition page and tell us which bird comes first in the ’12 Days of Christmas’ song.

The giveaway means 250 lucky Brits can get their Christmas turkey on Park Christmas Savings this year, with Brits recently naming food and drink as the second best thing about Christmas*, second only to spending time with friends and family.

Love2shop gift cards can be spent in several supermarkets including Marks & Spencer, Iceland and Heron Foods, as well as thousands of additional retailers – with plenty of choice for everyone.

The competition is open until November 24th, so don’t waste any time and enter here to be in with a chance of winning.

Park Christmas Savings has been dedicated to helping customers save and prepare for the holiday season for over 50 years.

This year, it’s running an extra special series of festivities throughout the month of November as part of the very first Parksgiving season.

Katherine Scott, Director of Marketing for Park Christmas Savings said: “We live and breathe Christmas all year round. Our customers are so dedicated to making sure Christmas is a special time for their families. It gives us an unending supply of festive spirit!

“That’s why we’re delighted to announce our exciting Christmas competition, launched to celebrate the true spirit of the season and share that spirit with everyone, whether you’re with Park or not.

“We want to give people a little taste of that Parksgiving experience – that moment when your gift cards arrive and you know you can spend what you’ve saved for Christmas without worry or guilt. That’s why we’re offering 250 chances to win.

“This year, the turkey’s on us!”

To enter the Parksgiving competition, visit christmas.getpark.co.uk/parksgiving-2023, where you’ll also find the terms and conditions.

