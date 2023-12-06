13th BFDG Production Design Awards – First Vote Now Open.

The first round of voting for the 13th BFDG (British Film Designers Guild) Production Design Awards, supported by BENlabs, opened to members today. There are 15 categories in total with awards being given for best production design in film, TV and commercials released in 2023 as well as awards honouring specific individuals. All BFDG members are invited to vote on the entries in this first round to establish the finalists.

The BFDG are delighted to announce that they are continuing their association with BENlabs who will be the headline partner for the second year running. BENlabs is a leading entertainment AI that provides behind the scenes support to UK productions to ensure creative visions are met through prop and product placement. BENlabs will also be sponsoring the awards for Best Production Design – TV Band 3 & 4 Programmes.

Stephanie Dade, Senior Vice President, Global Content & Integration at BENlabs said:

“We are thrilled to return as the headline partner of the 13th BFDG Production Design Awards supporting and celebrating the achievements of the teams who bring the best of British content to life, and who we are lucky enough to work with every day. There is such incredible talent working behind the camera here in the UK, we are excited to celebrate their wonderful work and of all those nominated, as well as support the British Film Designers Guild throughout 2024.”

This year the awards will focus on the theme of ‘Community’ which has been more important than ever to members of the BFDG during the recent WAG and SAG-AFTRA strikes. As work slowly begins to return to normal for our members it is the perfect time to come together and celebrate the BFDG as a community of talented and creative individuals who are among the best in the international TV and Film industry.

As well as awards for best production design, the talent of individual members is highlighted through the Peter Lamont Spotlighting New Talent Award (Supported by Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden), the Outstanding Contribution to the Art Department Award and the Lifetime Achievement Award (Supported by Data Reprographics) awarded to an individual who is respected and established within the Art Department community.

The BFDG continues to champion sustainability with the Planet Positive Award which was awarded for the first time last year. The award recognises an Art Department, or individual Art Department crew member, who incorporates environmental sustainability in their work as part of the Film and TV industry’s commitment to support society’s transition to a sustainable future.

The finalists for each category will be announced on 15 January 2024 when the final vote will open. The winners will receive their awards at a ceremony to take place on Saturday 24 February hosted by film critic and broadcaster Mark Kermode at The Londoner Hotel, Leicester Square, London.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

