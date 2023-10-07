10,000 CUSTOMERS JOIN GARDEN CENTRES NEW LOYALTY PROGRAMME

Perrywood Garden Centres, located in Tiptree, Essex, and Sudbury, Suffolk, has launched a new loyalty programme called ‘Perrywood Bloom’. In just one month 10,000 customers have already signed up. It offers their most loyal customers exclusive rewards and benefits including best in-store offers, a birthday treat, member events and behind the scenes information. They will also receive every tenth hot drink free when they visit the Coffee Shops, Restaurant or Greenhouse Café.

Bloom members were the first to find out when Perrywood was opening their award-winning Christmas Shops. This featured a behind-the-scenes glimpse of their showstopping displays and the unveiling of the 2023 theme. This year Perrywood has brought back the ‘Step Back in Time’ theme for a second year, after rave reviews in 2022. It’s full of new inspiration and nostalgia.

Hannah, Communications & HR Director comments, “It’s great to be able offer our loyal customers something special and we’ve had a positive reaction. It’s another way for us to create a unique shopping experience – both for customers who have been shopping with us for decades, and for those who have only recently discovered our award-winning garden centres.

“Bloom members will receive advice and offers based on the plants and products they have bought to help them grow plants successfully. What’s more, every time they shop, members will be entered into a monthly prize draw to win the value of their shop in Perrywood gift vouchers.”

Customers should download the Perrywood Bloom app before they next visit. It’s a free app in the Apple app store or Android Google Play library. For more information visit www.perrywood.co.uk/bloom.

For those without a smartphone, a paper card alternative can be issued next time you visit.

Perrywood Tiptree was named North Thames Destination Garden Centre of the Year for the 7th time running in 2023 (3rd in the Garden Centre Associations Top 100 League Table).

Perrywood Sudbury was named North Thames Garden Centre of the Year for the 2nd time running in 2023.

