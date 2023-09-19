100% Optical scoops ‘Best Brand Collaboration’ at Exhibition News Indy Awards

Now in their fourth year, The Exhibition News Indy Awards & Conference were held on 15th September at Business Design Centre in London, and are dedicated to recognising the achievements of independent show organisers, teams and individuals across 20 categories including Most Impressive Growth, Consumer Show of the Year, Trade Show of the Year, and Best Brand Collaboration.

In its award category entry, 100% Optical championed its ongoing, decade-long partnership with the Association of Optometrists (AOP), which curates a world-class education programme and communicates the show’s content to its 16,000 members (the largest membership in the UK optical community).

Nathan Garnett, 100% Optical’s show director, said: “100% Optical first partnered with the Association of Optometrists (AOP) in July 2013. Without this partnership 100% Optical would never have reached the heights it has today, being the only major optical trade show in the sector, and one that can rival Milan, Paris and New York Optical Trade Fairs. The partnership has grown stronger year on year, and helped us deliver a 10% increase in attendees in 2023 – a record-breaking show.

“Everyone at Media10 manages this partnership, and makes it a very happy one, so massive congratulations to the whole team and of course a huge thank you to the AOP and Optometry Today for working in collaboration with us. We look forward to the many years of successful partnership ahead.”

100% Optical is the primary event for optometrists in the UK, and takes place across three days at ExCeL in London, featuring over 200 exhibitors and over 10,000 optical professionals and eyewear enthusiasts from around the globe. It is the UK’s only optical event which brings together the UK and international optical community, including optometrists, dispensing opticians, buyers, and the wider practice team.

Free registration for its 10th anniversary show taking place from 24th to 26th February 2024 is now live; the show’s organisers recently announced that 100% Ophthalmology will make its debut in 2024 as a co-located event.

100% Ophthalmology will offer visitors a number of opportunities to network and connect with other parts of the optical community. The event will be free for ophthalmic surgeons and their wider teams to attend, with a tailored education programme in store. In addition, the exhibition will feature the latest equipment and instruments from the likes of Zeiss, Heidelberg Instruments, Sense Medical | Canon, TopCon and many more.

Specsavers, Coopervision, Johnson & Johnson, Haag-Streit UK, Carl Zeiss, Spa Medica, Olleyes and Nikon are all on board as sponsors and, as always, 100% Optical is backed by the industry’s leading organisations, AOP, ABDO, OSA and AIO.

For more information about 100% Optical, visit, www.100percentoptical.com/

