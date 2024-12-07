10 winners crowned at Essex Activity Awards Ceremony

The annual Essex Activity Awards took place on Thursday 5th December, at Hatfield Place, bringing together over 150 shortlisted nominees and distinguished guests to celebrate the remarkable achievements in physical activity, sport, and wellbeing across the county.

Organised by Active Essex, the prestigious event highlighted the outstanding contributions made by individuals, communities, schools, clubs, and workplaces that inspire and promote the importance of physical activity and movement in Essex. The ceremony recognised those who have made significant strides in encouraging healthier lifestyles and making sport accessible for all.

Hosted by Paralympic Gold Medallist Danny Crates and ITV News Presenter Charlie Frost, the evening saw an array of awards presented across several categories. While some winners were selected by a private panel of judges, others were chosen through a public vote, ensuring the community’s voice was heard.

Laura Sugar, who claimed gold at the Paris Paralympics earlier this year, was crowned Essex Sports Personality of the year. Reflecting on her historic achievements, she said: “It’s just been an amazing year and watching it back it still doesn’t feel real. Even though the Paralympics only come around every 4 years, shining a spotlight on disability sport, I want to build on the momentum and continue to keep showing that everything is possible.”

The coveted Sports Club of the Year award went to Colchester Kings Rugby Club, who were recognised for their exceptional work in promoting inclusivity and diversity in Rugby. As East Anglia’s first gay and inclusive rugby team, the Kings have continued to grow, hosting learning and development days to inspire more inclusive players to join the community. They ensure a welcoming environment, and a safe space where all individuals, regardless of background, can enjoy rugby and being a part of a supportive, inclusive team.

Other celebrated categories included Unsung Hero and Physical Activity champion, acknowledging individuals who have gone above and beyond to motivate others to get moving, as well as the Young Sports Personality of the Year, shining a light on promising junior athletes.

The evening also recognised workplaces that champion employee wellbeing, with the Active Employer of the Year, and outstanding educational institutions with the Education Provider of the Year.

Active Essex Chair Dr William Bird MBE said: “This year’s Essex Activity Awards show just how much passion and dedication exists across the county. From community groups to elite athletes, those in our schools, our workplaces, our local parks, and our sports clubs have dedicated people and teams who work tirelessly to create opportunities and inspire those around them. From the ambassadors guiding others toward a first step in fitness to the coaches shaping the athletes of tomorrow, the awards ensure we celebrate them all.”

A huge congratulations to all winners and highly commended for their outstanding accomplishments. The 2024 category winners are:

Active Employer of the Year, Fenn Wright – Colchester

Ambassador of the Year, Suzanne Warren – Tendring

Education Provider of the Year, Upshire Primary Foundation School – Epping

Essex ActivAte Provider of the Year, Cast a Thought – Uttlesford

Physical Activity Champion, Tom Paget – Braintree

Sports Club of the Year, Colchester Kings RFC – Colchester

Sports Personality of the Year, Laura Sugar – Uttlesford

Strengthening Communities, BWAE (Bangledeshi Women’s Association Essex) – Colchester

Unsung Hero, Larry Mckechnie – Basildon

Young Sports Personality of the Year, Billy Long Jr – Chelmsford

The ceremony concluded with a heartfelt congratulations from the hosts to all the winners and highly commended nominees for their remarkable contributions to local community.

For more information on the Essex Activity Awards, visit the webpage here: www.activeessex.org/essex-activity-awards-2024/

