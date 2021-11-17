THREE STOREY HOUSING IS A HIGH FLYING SUCCESS AT CAMBRIDGESHIRE DEVELOPMENT

Families looking for the perfect new home with plenty of space for peace and quiet can meet their match with David Wilson Homes’ three storey properties at its Trumpington Meadows development in Trumpington.

The leading developer is highlighting its three storey homes at the development following the results of a recent survey it conducted, which revealed that 23% of people in Cambridgeshire would use their top floor to make another bedroom, and 24% of people would use their top floor to create a guest bedroom*.

For blended families with both older and younger children, a three storey property is ideal for letting the family have their own space from one another over separate floors – whilst also featuring flexible family areas to reconvene and spend quality time together.

David Wilson Homes’ The Thorney and The Abbotsley style properties at the development are available to reserve for homebuyers looking for three storey living.

The benefit of a three storey home is the versatility of the rooms to adapt with the changing needs of a modern family over the years – from a nursery, to a child’s bedroom, to a teenage hangout space or eventually to a study space for teens to prepare for university.

Will Phair, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes Cambridgeshire, said: “For blended families wanting to move home but are finding it hard to compromise, our three storey properties at Trumpington Meadows are the perfect solution to make sure everyone is happy.

“Top floors are really flexible spaces that work perfectly as a bedroom, as well as a number of other uses including a playroom, a games room or a lounge.”

The development is located in the idyllic location of Trumpington Meadows and is a short walk away from an array of amenities including a traditional village pub, shops plus a wealth of leisure facilities.

This prestigious new address lies on the edge of the 148-acre Trumpington Meadow Country Park where you can explore and enjoy the intriguing walkways and areas of green open spaces.

