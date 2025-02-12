Progress continues on Middle Mill weir and bridge repairs

Colchester City Council is pleased to report continued progress towards the removal of the collapsed Middle Mill weir and the repair of the adjacent footbridge. Weekly meetings with Essex Highways and contractors have been taking place, and pre-application advice is being sought from the Environment Agency to support the permit application process, which is now being drafted.

A key milestone was reached this week with the completion of a hydrology survey, providing essential data to inform the permit application. This will also help determine the design heights for temporary dams that will be installed to enable safe working conditions under the bridge. Ensuring safety and preventing any increased flood risk remains a top priority.

To facilitate access for plant and machinery needed for the works, some tree management is required. While every effort is being made to keep these works to a minimum, one tree will need to be felled, and several willows will be coppiced. None of the affected trees are protected by a Tree Preservation Order or located within a Planning Conservation Area.

As part of the council’s commitment to environmental responsibility, two new Oak trees will be planted in a nearby location on Kings Meadow to offset the loss of the London Plane tree.

Cllr David King, Leader of Colchester City Council, said: “The complexity of the work, in and out of water, subject to river flows and weather, has meant a frustratingly long wait for a way ahead. But I hope residents will take some comfort from progress being made, and from the joint commitment of both councils to work together and reopen the bridge as soon as possible.”

The council will continue to provide updates as the project moves forward, ensuring the community remains informed every step of the way.

