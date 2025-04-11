1864 Rooftop Bar & Kitchen Re-Opens at John Lewis Oxford Street

This April, 1864 Rooftop Bar & Kitchen returns to the iconic John Lewis flagship store on Oxford Street, offering a stunning rooftop escape with breathtaking city views, private greenhouses, and an elegant open-air terrace. Whether you’re looking for a laid-back afternoon with cocktails and Mediterranean-inspired small plates or a lively evening under the stars, 1864 is set to be this summer’s go-to al fresco destination.

The seasonal food menu celebrates bold flavours and fresh ingredients. Small plates like crispy chorizo croquetas with Manchego; lamb polpette with smoked yogurt and mojo rojo; and sweetcorn tarragon fritters with smoked tomato salsa are perfect for sharing. For something more substantial, guests can choose from dishes like oven-roasted Atlantic cod with spring onion potato and prawn butter sauce; a vibrant garden pea and courgette risotto with shaved fennel and dill oil; or a pulled chicken salad with crispy pancetta and Caesar dressing. Light bites, including padrón peppers sprinkled with sea salt; and truffle pecorino nut mix, pair effortlessly with the rooftop’s expertly crafted drinks selection. Indulgent desserts like churros with hot chocolate sauce and toasted pistachios or a rich Burnt Basque cheesecake with blood orange offer the perfect finishing touch.

At the bar, classic cocktails meet creative new serves, with a menu featuring fruit-forward brambles; Kumquat Old Fashioned; and a Calamansi Margarita with a spiced ancho chili rim. Those looking for a summer spritz can enjoy the 1864 Peach & Pear Bellini. There’s also a selection of non-alcoholic options, including a herbaceous Garden Cooler with fresh cucumber and mint and a strawberry-infused Mountain Summer Cup.

As the sun sets, live DJ sets on Friday and Saturday nights set the mood, making 1864 the ultimate spot for an elevated rooftop experience in the heart of London.

Opening Hours:

12pm – 10pm Monday – Saturday

12pm – 9pm Sunday

1864 Rooftop Bar & Kitchen

John Lewis, 300 Oxford Street, London W1C 1DX

For all booking enquiries: https://1864rooftopbar.co.uk

